Listen to this article Aakash Ahuja to Amandeep Sidhu, celebs share their Diwali plans x 00:00

Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about togetherness, joy, and celebration. This year, Sony SAB’s beloved artists are spreading festive cheer not just through their shows but also on set. Despite their busy shooting schedules, these actors find ways to enjoy Diwali with their co-stars and crew, ensuring the spirit of the festival reaches everyone.

Aakash Ahuja- We’ll have a small celebration on set

Aakash Ahuja, who plays Rajat Khanna in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', said, “Diwali is such a special time, but as actors, we often have to work through the festivals to ensure episodes are delivered on time. While the team does an amazing job managing our schedules, we make the most of our time with our co-actors and make it a point to enjoy the festivities on set. Since we spend so much time shooting, we become like a family, so of course, we’ll have a small celebration on set this year as well. But whether I’m shooting or at home, I always embrace the festive spirit.”

Prachi Bansal- I will celebrate in Ayodhya with my co-actors Sujay Reu

Prachi Bansal, who plays Sita in 'Shrimad Ramayan', shared, "I have always celebrated Diwali with my family, but this time, I won’t get the chance to celebrate with them. However, I feel truly blessed because this year I will celebrate in Ayodhya with my co-actors Sujay Reu, who plays Lord Ram, and Basant Bhatt, who plays Laxman. It’s an honor to be part of a grand celebration in Ayodhya. Although I’m away from my family, the spirit of togetherness remains strong among us."

Basant Bhatt- Diwali is all about togetherness

Basant Bhatt, who portrays Laxman in 'Shrimad Ramayan', expressed, "Diwali is all about togetherness, and that’s exactly what I feel on set. Working with my co-actors and crew, we’ve become like a family. Whether we’re sharing a laugh or tackling a challenging scene, every day feels special. Even though I’m away from home shooting in Umbergaon, the joy of being part of such a close-knit team makes it feel like we’re celebrating Diwali together every day.”

Sujay Reu- We’re celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya

Sujay Reu, who plays Lord Ram in 'Shrimad Ramayan', commented, "As actors, we often miss celebrating festivals with our families, especially during outdoor shoots. But the set becomes like a second family, and we all celebrate together. This Diwali is extra special for me because I’m playing Shri Ram and will be visiting Ayodhya. While I’m away from home, the warmth and joy of my on-set family make this experience unforgettable. This year, we’re celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya with devotees. Each year, there’s a grand celebration for Diwali, and it’s an honor to be present. This is an experience I will cherish forever.”

Amandeep Sidhu- I love celebrating festivals on set

Amandeep Sidhu, who stars as Baani in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', added, "I love celebrating festivals on set with my co-stars, exchanging small gifts, chocolates, and sweets with the crew, especially those away from their families. It’s important to me that everyone feels at home and part of the celebration, especially around Diwali, no matter where they are."