This Dhanteras is extra special for actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, as she just fulfilled her dream of owning a stylish Range Rover. Interestingly, the car’s arrival around the festive season was purely coincidental. In a conversation with HT City, Nushrrat opened up about what the festival means to her.

For Diwali 2024, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys new Range Rover

“I think the universe aligned it,” she says. “I booked the car about eight months ago and it had its own waiting time. I had no idea whether it would be coming in a day or two days, or months I just said this is the car I wanted and now I can get it,”

The actor explained that she hadn’t mentioned the car to her parents; only she and the dealer knew. When the car arrived, her mom was initially puzzled, wondering whose car it was. Nushrratt then took her parents downstairs to reveal the surprise, pulling off the cover. Her parents were taken aback, filled with emotions that, as their only child, she believes they couldn’t fully express in words.

Though she's thrilled about her new car, Nushrratt Bharuccha admits she still hasn’t taken it for a drive, “I'm waiting to take my car out for a drive. I've not sat in the driving wheel yet because time hi nahi hai. I'm waiting for all these parties to get over and then I want to take my car out. I will take it out for my first drive on Dhanteras,” she said.

But Dhanteras is not about buying thing, “On Dhanteras, I celebrate wealth as a whole, not just monetarily or gold or silver wise. I think on the fact that I'm with my family, we are all in good health and together, living a good life. We're not fighting for everyday survival. In our certain means, we live comfortably. My life is very wealthy like that,” she insists.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

On the work front, Nushrratt made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Nushrratt then appeared in the romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', ''Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Chatrapathi'. The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram. She next has 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ishita last appeared in the movie 'Wild Wild Punjab'.