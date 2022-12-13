'Acting is not a piece of cake', says 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' star Kavveri Priyam

Actor Kavveri Priyam on trying to keep her character in 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' different from her previous roles

Kavveri Priyam with Sandeep Baswana and Reema Vohra in Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Three months after wrapping up 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', Kavveri Priyam, who was hoping to take a long break, while simultaneously auditioning for web shows and movies, bagged an opportunity with 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'. The latest Sony SAB outing is a story about a family plagued with misunderstandings and ego issues. The responsibility to resolve the issues are taken upon by the third generation.

“In this show, there is no right or wrong. Every character has based their actions on their own beliefs and thoughts. 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan', as the name suggests, is about talking and understanding emotions to help settle ego clashes. My father [played by Sandeep Baswana] is not happy living away from his parents, but circumstances create the divide. When there is a communication gap, misunderstandings are bound to happen. Amrita [her character] knows that her father is lonely, and she tries to bridge the gap between the generations,” says Priyam of the show that is paving the way to the channel’s new messaging.

While the concept of the show is not novel, Priyam insists that “the approach is different”. “My character is very different from Kuhu [in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'] and Dr Monami [in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na']. The story is an emotional saga and something people will relate to. In fact, I came on board because I could personally connect with the story,” she explains, adding that it has been a challenge to make each character she portrays distinct from the other. “Acting is not a piece of cake for me. A lot that goes into playing each character. I am still working on making Amrita seem different.”

