Aditi Malik took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with a nebulizer and mentioned that she has been struggling with several health-related problems

Aditi Malik, popularly known for her role in the television show Shararat, has been battling several illnesses. The actress has now taken to her social media to share her health update. Aditi took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with a nebulizer and mentioned that she has been struggling with several health-related problems. She revealed that the past week has been quite difficult for her, but she is on the road to recovery now.

Aditi Malik’s health update

Sharing her ordeal on Instagram, Aditi took to the stories section to share a picture of herself wearing a nebulizer. While sharing the picture, Aditi attached it with a long caption. "What a week! Coughing nonstop, nose blocked like a traffic jam, fever and body aching all over. And to top it off, I lost my voice! Feeling a bit better today; hopefully, I'll be back to talking tomorrow! This whole thing feels like a mission with home remedies, meds, and all the tricks I have, but to end the day, this one really works: nebulize, breathe, stabilize, and sleep!" the actress shared.

Aditi Malik’s personal life

Aditi Malik has been away from the screen for quite some time now. The actress got married to her Miilee co-star Mohit Malik. The two fell in love while shooting for the show and later tied the knot in December 2010. Ten years later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. In April, the couple was blessed with their baby boy, Ekbir.

Along with being an actor, Aditi Malik is a successful entrepreneur. The actress owns several restaurants in the city. Aditi has worked in several television shows, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shararat, Miilee, Dharampatni, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and more.

Meanwhile, Aditi's husband Mohit Malik made his big Bollywood debut with Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn starrer Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad saw Malik in the role of an antagonist. The action thriller marked the debut of newcomers Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. While in conversation with us, Mohit Malik shared that after his big Bollywood debut, Aditi had thrown a grand surprise party for him, where she invited all of Mohit’s close friends.