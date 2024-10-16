Interestingly, if this rumour turns out to be true, it would mark Mohit Malik’s second collaboration with Abhishek Kapoor

In Pic: Diana Penty & Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Diana Penty? Details inside

Actor Mohit Malik, known for his versatile performances in shows like 'Doli Armaano Ki', 'Kulfi Kumar Baajewala', 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', and the web series 'Chamak', might be taking a significant step into Bollywood. The buzz suggests that he is set to star opposite Diana Penty in the upcoming film 'Sardi Ki Phusphusaahat', directed by the acclaimed Abhishek Kapoor. While there hasn't been any official confirmation, fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Mohit on the big screen, sharing screen space with Diana.

Mohit to collaborate with Abhishek Kapoor for his big debut?

Interestingly, if this rumour turns out to be true, it would mark Mohit’s second collaboration with Abhishek Kapoor. Earlier, there were speculations about Mohit making his Bollywood debut in a film also directed by Abhishek, alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. However, no further information has surfaced about that project, leading to curiosity about whether 'Sardi Ki Phusphusaahat' might be the one bringing this talented actor to the silver screen.

Mohit to make debut with ‘Sardi Ki Phusphusaahat’

Although the details about the plot and Mohit’s role in 'Sardi Ki Phusphusaahat' remain under wraps, the film hints at the promise of an intriguing storyline and captivating performances. Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Rock On!!', is often credited for his knack for extracting remarkable performances from his actors, making this potential collaboration even more promising.

As fans eagerly await further announcements, the possibility of Mohit Malik and Diana Penty sharing the screen has already stirred anticipation. For now, the rumoured association remains speculation, but if confirmed, it would be a significant step in Mohit’s evolving career, bridging his successful television journey to the world of films.

Mohit on making his Bollywood debut

Last year, when 'Mid-Day' contacted Malik regarding his Bollywood debut, the actor confirmed, "It’s happening next year." However, he didn’t reveal further details.

Talking about being picky with his projects, Mohit said, "I have always been choosy. I’m secure in that way, and I have a backup too. I feel every actor should have a backup and be in the space to choose the right kind of content."