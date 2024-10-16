Actress Raveena Tandon, took to her Instagram and shared a poster of her iconic movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to celebrate the 26 years of this movie

26 years of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

She added the text to the story and captioned it as “26 years to this mad caper! Fun and masti throughout! #memories”.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ movie was released in 1998 and directed by David Dhawan. This action comedy-drama is one of the first films that was shot in Ramoji film city. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda played dual roles alongside Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Ramya Krishnan, Satish Kaushik, and Sharat Saxena.

The storyline of this movie revolves around two police inspectors (Arjun and Pyare) who work together in Mumbai and have a rivalry. The film is famous not only for its humourous one-liners but also for its hit numbers like "Kisi Disco Mein Jayen", and "Tere Pyar Ka Ras nahi Chankna".

Through this movie, Govinda won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

On the work front, Raveena made her acting debut in the 1991 action film 'Patthar Ke Phool', for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She gained popularity with her leading roles in films such as Mohra (1994), Dilwale (1994), Khiladiyo ka Khiladi (1996), and Ziddi (1997).

She has received various accolades in Hindi cinema, including two Filmfare awards, a national film award, and a Filmfare OTT award. The Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, was recently awarded to her in 2023.

Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004. She has four children: two with her husband and two adopted children. She adopted Pooja and Chaya in 1995. Her daughter Rasha is soon going to make her Bollywood debut.