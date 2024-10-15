Bollywood actress and 90s icon Raveena Tandon showed off her giant clutch and said that her daughter Rasha Thadani gifted it to her after earning her first paycheck from a modeling assignment

Raveena Tandon Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon flaunts a giant clutch gifted by daughter Rasha with her first paycheck - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress and 90s icon Raveena Tandon was recently spotted in the city as she fulfilled her professional commitments. Clad in an ivory dress, she was photographed by the paparazzi flaunting a giant clutch, which was gifted by her daughter Rasha Thadani. The proud mom showed it off and said that her baby girl gave it to her after earning her first paycheck from a modeling assignment. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rasha Thadani to make her Bollywood debut soon

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The action-adventure flick will also mark the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because the character she would be portraying is quite unique. Both lead actors have already begun preparing for the film. According to the director, they would have to go through a few training sessions, which they have already begun attending.

Apart from being glamorous, Rasha is also good in other extracurriculars. She holds a black belt in Taekwondo and also enjoys wildlife photography. Rasha is fond of singing and keeps sharing videos on social media.

Raveena Tandon’s work front

On the acting front, Raveena Tandon will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. Akshay and Raveena have worked together in several big hit films like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' among others. Their songs like 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' have also received immense love from the audience and still sound fresh years after their release.

In a recent chat with ANI, Akshay opened up on working with Raveena and their song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. He said, "We're doing a film called 'Welcome to the Jungle' for which we will begin shooting soon. And that song is a brilliant song and even 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' also. We've done maximum hit films together and I am looking forward to starting the shoot (of 'Welcome to the Jungle') after a long long time and we will be together on the same screen."

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.