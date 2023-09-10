Breaking News
Exclusive | Mohit Malik confirms his Bollywood debut!

Updated on: 10 September,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Mohit Malik spoke about his television show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and making his Bollywood debut next year

Key Highlights

  1. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Mohit Malik spoke about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
  2. The actor further confirmed making his Bollywood debut next year
  3. Mohit was seen in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and others

Mohit Malik returned to television with Rajan Shahi's daily soap, titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He plays the lead along with Sayli Salunkhe. The show is airing on StarPlus. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Mohit spoke about signing the show and what excites him the most when a script is offered to him. 


"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has a great plot and my character is pretty interesting. I crave such roles as it is hard to find something like this. I consider myself lucky enough to get such good offers. Rajan Shahi is one of the leading producers on television and we can trust him blindly with the projects he makes," Mohit shared. He added, "For me, the role has to be promising and challenging. I won't want to repeat stuff and feel stereotyped."


Mohit has been actively working in the television industry for several years. Has his process of choosing scripts changed over a period of time? "I feel I have started listening more to my heart than my mind. When Rajan Shahi approached me for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, it was an instant yes from me. I wanted to do the show without a second thought," he revealed.


After Lockdown Ki Love Story, Mohit took a 2 years break from long-format daily soap. When asked whether he was offered any project during that phase, the actor shared, "Of course, there were several offers but I'm known to be very choosy about my work. I have to be convinced. Yes, I do take my time to sign a project because I don't wish to choose the wrong show. Whatever was offered to me during that phase wasn't interesting. I never said no to television or OTT and I'm always open to doing good projects.

Talking about being picky about his projects, Mohit said, "I have always been choosy. I'm secure in that way and I have a backup too. I feel every actor should have a backup and be in the space to choose the right kind of content."

There were reports of Mohit's Bollywood debut. Confirming the same, the actor said, "It's happening next year." However, he didn't reveal further details.

Mohit Malik indian television television news tv show TV News bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

