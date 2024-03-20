Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > After calling Salman Khans Bigg Boss dirty Karan Patel says it is not in any connection to the channel or the host
After calling Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 'dirty', Karan Patel says it is 'not in any connection to the channel or the host'

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

After calling Salman Khan's Bigg Boss a dirty and disrespectful show, now Karan Patel has put out a clarification

After calling Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 'dirty', Karan Patel says it is 'not in any connection to the channel or the host'

Karan Patel puts out clarification

Karan Patel recently gave an interview that invited a lot of negativity and trolling towards him. After calling Salman Khan's Bigg Boss a dirty and disrespectful show, now Karan has put out a clarification. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a long note in which he clarified that by calling the show dirty, he didn’t target the channel, the broadcaster, or the host and stated that he has immense respect for them.


In the long note, Karan wrote, “To finally put an end to all the uncalled-for reactions to a statement that I did not even make in the first place. When asked about Bigg Boss, I said the show has become far more lenient over the last few years and there is no limit to how low someone can go to character assassinate someone. Salman Bhai has always requested the contestants week after week to mind their words as it’s a family show, and sometimes the episodes get so dirty that viewing it in the company of family members becomes shamefully awkward, and that's the context I meant 'dirty' in, and not in any connection to the channel, the broadcaster, or the host. I have immense respect for all of them.”



While concluding his note, Karan shared that he stands by his word. Karan wrote, “Having said that, I still stand by my words about having zero tolerance for any kind of character assassination of anyone on any show.”

Later, while targeting the media, he said, “Media, stick to being the medium and not the source for news.” All of this backlash came after an interview with E Times where he questioned the makers for inviting influencers on the show. The actor said, "Where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities come down to?"

Karan mentioned that initially, they only selected actors, but then they began to dilute the whole structure by including actors alongside commoners, and eventually, even commoners from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Karan's remarks sparked controversy, with many criticizing his stance on the show's format and participant selection.

