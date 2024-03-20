Aishwarya Sharma wrote, “For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being."

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Former 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was rumoured to be pregnant after she fainted during dance rehearsals of the reality show 'Dance Deewaane' Holi event. However, as the news of her expecting a child with actor-husband Neil Bhatt started doing rounds in the media, she took to her Instagram stories and debunked them.

Aishwarya wrote, “For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being sometime my blood pressure drops, and FYI my BP drop was 60-80 that's why I passed out on set I am not pregnant. Specially this message is for media, Stop it now.”

The actor’s clarification comes after Bollywood Life reported," There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own. And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement".

Following her health scare, Aishwarya assured her fans she was doing well. She said in a statement, "Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I've received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you'll know that I'm fine Your support and love keeps me going.”

Aishwarya Sharma commenced her acting career with an episode of 'Code Red'. She then played the role of Jamvanthi in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan'. She later joined 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' where she met her husband Neil Bhatt. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and tied the knot in November 2021. She then entered the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Aishwarya and Neil entered Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as a couple. They are among the most loved pairs on television.

After over a 100-day journey, in one of India’s biggest reality shows which gives an insight into the lives of popular figures from the world of social media and showbiz, the seventeenth season was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui.