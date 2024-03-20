Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma debunks pregnancy rumours Stop making any assumptions
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Bigg Boss 17' fame Aishwarya Sharma debunks pregnancy rumours: 'Stop making any assumptions'

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aishwarya Sharma wrote, “For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being."

'Bigg Boss 17' fame Aishwarya Sharma debunks pregnancy rumours: 'Stop making any assumptions'

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Bigg Boss 17' fame Aishwarya Sharma debunks pregnancy rumours: 'Stop making any assumptions'
x
00:00

Former 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was rumoured to be pregnant after she fainted during dance rehearsals of the reality show 'Dance Deewaane' Holi event. However, as the news of her expecting a child with actor-husband Neil Bhatt started doing rounds in the media, she took to her Instagram stories and debunked them. 


Aishwarya wrote, “For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages. Stop making any assumptions, I am a human being sometime my blood pressure drops, and FYI my BP drop was 60-80 that's why I passed out on set I am not pregnant. Specially this message is for media, Stop it now.”



The actor’s clarification comes after Bollywood Life reported," There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple are extremely happy with each other and of course like every couple they do have the desire to start a family of their own. And it looks like this is the right time. The couple is not making it public and are waiting for the right time to make an announcement".

Following her health scare, Aishwarya assured her fans she was doing well. She said in a statement, "Hi everyone, First of all thank you for all the support and concern I've received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you'll know that I'm fine Your support and love keeps me going.”

Aishwarya Sharma commenced her acting career with an episode of 'Code Red'. She then played the role of Jamvanthi in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan'. She later joined 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' where she met her husband Neil Bhatt. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and tied the knot in November 2021. She then entered the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Aishwarya and Neil entered Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as a couple. They are among the most loved pairs on television. 

After over a 100-day journey, in one of India’s biggest reality shows which gives an insight into the lives of popular figures from the world of social media and showbiz, the seventeenth season was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan indian television television news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK