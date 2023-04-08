After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media, which mentioned that she is in her last stage of pregnancy and "waiting for her speedy recovery"

Ayushman Agarwal with Neha Marda. Pic/Instagram

'Balika Vadhu' actress Neha Marda has been blessed with a baby girl although it was a premature delivery. Her pictures with the baby are going viral on social media.

Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications and recently her team had also shared her health status on social media, which mentioned that she is in her last stage of pregnancy and "waiting for her speedy recovery".

The post read: "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey... She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam."

Now, she has delivered a baby girl and is still under observation at the hospital. Her baby is also being examined properly and with utmost care.

Neha announced her pregnancy in November 2022 with a post that she captioned, "This is such a beautiful "US" which I can't express . We were never desperate for "U "but today I feel we needed "YOU". YOU are necessity and priority. YOU are love, life and universe. Thanku for completing us (red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agarwal in 2012. Known for her performances in popular sitcoms such as 'Balika Vadhu', 'Mahadev', 'Doli Armaanon Ki' and 'Laal Ishq'. She was last seen in 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

