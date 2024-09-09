Rahul Vaidya, took to his Instagram to give a health update about her wife Disha Parmar. Rahul revealed that after him, Disha has also been diagnosed with dengue.

Rahul Vaidya was recently diagnosed with dengue, and now the actor's wife, Disha Parmar, has announced that she, too, has entered the "sick club" after Vaidya. Disha took to her Instagram stories to share that she has fallen ill. Disha's post made her fans worried about what had happened to their favorite actress, and this is when her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya, took to his Instagram to give a health update about her. Rahul revealed that after him, Disha has also been diagnosed with dengue.

Disha Parmar diagnosed with dengue

While sharing the update about his wife, Rahul wrote, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya...". In the picture that Disha shared on her Instagram, she looks extremely sick. She is wearing a t-shirt and has covered herself with a blanket. Her hair is tied in a bun, and she is wearing glasses.

Reacting to it, Disha humorously shared, "Together forever." To note, Vaidya proposed to his now-wife during his time on Bigg Boss 14. On Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her for marriage on national television. After that, when he came out of the house, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on July 16, 2021. Their daughter, Navya, was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul Vaidya on the work front

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’ and ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’. He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, and ‘Meri Zindagi’, among many others. Currently, Rahul can be seen on the reality-TV show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', hosted by Bharti Singh. The show features actors including Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, among others.

Disha Parmar on the work front

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', in which she portrayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta. She has since featured in shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal, and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real lives of television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani, and Sana Sheikh, among others. She has also featured in music videos like 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.