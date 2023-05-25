TV actor Hina Khan attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Kashmir

Hina Khan at G20 summit

Listen to this article After Ram Charan, TV actor Hina Khan attends the G20 summit in Kashmir! x 00:00

Actress Hina Khan graced the G20 summit in Kashmir earlier today. Being born and brought up in Kashmir, Hina was personally invited by the Mayor of Srinagar, Mr. Junaid Azim Mattu, on the summit's third day. Hina represented the entertainment industry and spoke about her growing up days in Kashmir and how the youth of Kashmir should now be more motivated in many aspects. Hina attended the event among prominent personalities from architecture, business, and many other sectors.

After 'RRR' actor Ramcharan visited Kashmir on Monday for the summit, Ram Charan's fans, who hail him as a global star, see this as another honour for their favourite actor. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Hina's second Cannes appearance last year for her film 'Country of Blind,' Hina is again making the country proud with her representation at the G20 summit!

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily in economics, finance, and global governance. India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting.

Hina Khan gained fame for her portrayal of Akshara in the 2009–16 season of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and later, as the antagonist Komolika in the 2018–19 remake of 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. Additionally, she made a brief appearance in the fifth season of ‘Naagin’. Hina is widely recognised for her stint on the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Her immense popularity led her to return as a senior player in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ alongside Gauahar Khan and the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from her reality TV appearances, Hina dazzled audiences with her style and look while participating in the Cannes Festival.

Hina Khan was last seen in 'Runjhun' video song along with Shaheer Sheikh. The song was sung by Vishal Mishra, who has also given various hits to the film industry.

Also Read: 'Much nicer and safer': Saumya Tandon falls in love with Kashmir again