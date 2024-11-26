As Alice Kaushik is out of the Bigg Boss house, the actress, who entered the controversial reality show as a Top 2 contender, cleared all misunderstandings surrounding her relationship with Kanwar Dhillon

Alice Kaushik

Listen to this article Exclusive | Alice Kaushik breaks silence on Kanwar Dhillon denying marriage proposal claims: ‘When he approached me…’ x 00:00

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been dating each other for almost four years now, and recently their love life became a topic of discussion after the two made some contradictory statements related to their marriage plans. While Alice revealed that Kanwar proposed to her for marriage, the latter clearly denied all such claims, stating there is still five years' time until he gets settled. Now, as Alice Kaushik is out of the Bigg Boss house, the actress, who entered the controversial reality show as a Top 2 contender, cleared all misunderstandings in an interview with us at Mid-Day.

Alice Kaushik on Kanwar Dhillon’s marriage comment

Firstly, while addressing whether all is okay between them, Alice Kaushik shared, "There is no misunderstanding between us. Mujhe aur Kanwar ko apne relationship par bohot zyada bharosa hai and bohot zyada faith hai. The relationship that we have is very strong and, in fact, abhi 4 saal ho jayenge humein is waqt mein, so it's a very strong relationship, and it's not just that we are seeing each other or we are dating."

Further, when we asked Alice about the proposal, she clarified that when Kanwar approached her, he had his mind clear that, in the end, he wanted to be with her. Talking about the same, she shared, "When Kanwar approached me, it was, 'I want to end up with you. I want to get married to you.' It was never like right now. It was more like, eventually, I want to get married to you. So that sentence got twisted, and it also got misunderstood."

Alice Kaushik on why she dislike Karan Veer Mehra

Alice didn't only talk about her personal life but also shed light on her Bigg Boss journey. Disappointed by her eviction, the actress had hoped that she would stay a little longer. Further, when questioned about the reason behind her strong disliking towards Karan Veer Mehra, she shared, "I dislike him so much because woh bohot hi nakli insaan hai."

While talking about the incident that made her turn against Karan, she revealed that when Avinash Mishra wanted to talk to the housemates in return for giving ration, Karan Veer was busy massaging his ego, and that triggered her disliking towards Mehra. She said, "Aapka jo bhi problem hai Avinash se, clear kar lo na. Pura ration kyun rok rahe ho? Aap ye kyun bol rahe ho, 'Alice ko bulao tab mera ego feed hoga,' and wahaan se meri disliking shuru hui Karan ki taraf."

While concluding the chat, she gave some hashtags to the housemates. She called Vivian the best and labeled Karan Veer the worst.