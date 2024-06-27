Aly Goni and Surabhi Das star in audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', Upasana Singh to surprise as mother-in-law

Aly Goni and Surabhi Das are seen essaying the lead roles, Ahaan Raizada and Shanaya Gill, in the audio series Secret Ameerzada

Actors Aly Goni and Surabhi Das have teamed up for a new audio series called 'Secret Ameerzada'. Known for their captivating performances across television and other entertainment formats, Aly and Surabhi are seen essaying the lead roles, Ahaan Raizada and Shanaya Gill, bringing their exceptional talent to this thrilling narrative. The promo also stars veteran actor Upasana Singh, who is known for her body of work on the silver screen, adding the star quotient to the stunning cast.

Pocket FM, celebrated for delivering blockbuster serialized audio fiction in various genres and languages, promises to enchant listeners once again with 'Secret Ameerzada,' the story of Ahaan Raizada, who struggles in a loveless marriage with Shanaya Gill and faces constant disrespect and rebuke from his snobbish in-laws and Shanya’s close friend. However, Ahaan's luck changes dramatically when he discovers his true identity as the secret heir to the wealthy Raizada family. A thrilling tale of self-discovery, luck, emotions, and grit - Secret Ameerzada is one of the top trending shows on the platform.

Aly plays the character of Ahaan with absolute conviction maintaining the mystery and enigma around him, whereas Surbhi as Shanya Gill manages to impress with her nuanced act. The dynamic duo showcases layered performance in this dramatic yet inspiring audio series.

Aly Goni, who is playing the titular role of Ahaan Raizada, said, “As an artiste, I thrive on new challenges and fresh experiences. So, when I was approached for the audio series Secret Ameerzada, I didn’t give it a second thought and was excited to take on this challenge. It is inspiring to witness platforms like Pocket FM advancing the frontiers of storytelling, offering audiences rich, immersive experiences that transcend traditional formats. Collaborating with this audio series platform has been enriching, providing me with a distinctive and innovative opportunity to connect with my audience.”

Surabhi Das, seen as Shanaya Gill, said, “I think to me getting an opportunity to delve into the audio series medium was incredibly exciting. The character of Shanaya is fascinating and multi-layered. As an artist, I believe in challenging myself with every new role, regardless of the medium. This character is very different from any I have played before, and I really hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Kudos to the Pocket FM team for consistently delivering content across diverse genres, from gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas.”

Upsana Singh, who is essaying the role of mother-in-law, Yamini, said, “Embracing new challenges and exploring different mediums of entertainment fuel creativity and growth. So, when I was offered this character in the audio series Secret Ameerzada, I was immediately on board. It's inspiring to collaborate with a dedicated team striving to deliver diverse and captivating content to audiences everywhere. Pocket FM as a platform is doing a great job, remarkable in their efforts to push the boundaries of storytelling, delivering immersive experiences that go beyond.”