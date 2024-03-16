Breaking News
Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended
Dubai-like tunnel aquarium, soon at Byculla zoo
BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
Navi Mumbai village gets a toilet made of 1,000 plastic bottles
Will it be MVA without VBA?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Aly Goni performs Umrah in Makkah drops divine photos
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aly Goni performs Umrah in Makkah; drops divine photos

Updated on: 16 March,2024 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Aly Goni, who is on a holy visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has shared divine glimpses of his Umrah

Aly Goni performs Umrah in Makkah; drops divine photos

Aly Goni. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Aly Goni performs Umrah in Makkah; drops divine photos
x
00:00

Actor Aly Goni, who is on a holy visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has shared divine glimpses of his Umrah.


The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who turned 33-years-old last month took to Instagram, and shared a series of photographs, posing against the beautiful backdrop of Kaaba.


Aly is wearing an Ihram, consisting of two white plain clothes.


The post is captioned as: "Alhamdulillah... The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to the performance of Hajj with me'... Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de ameen #umrah2024".

Meanwhile, Aly celebrated his birthday with his ladylove Jasmine Bhasin in Phuket, Thailand.

The duo met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Aly Goni saudi arabia Bigg Boss 14 television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK