In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day.com, Sheezan Khan spoke about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and its importance in his life

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Exclusive | Sheezan Khan on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Forget every trophy, I won myself back x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Sheezan Khan spoke about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 The actor got evicted in the episode aired on Sunday Sheezan said Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was an important and huge step in his life

Sheezan Khan was among the most popular contestants on Rohit Shetty's adventure-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After performing dynamic stunts for almost 10 weeks, the actor got evicted during a height and electric current-based stunt. He couldn't do it owing to a medical emergency in the middle of the stunt.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day.com, Sheezan spoke about his biggest takeaway from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor said, "I learnt how to conquer challenges without turning behind. I also understood that one can gather courage and clear every obstacle that comes in the way."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheezan revealed that he had Aquaphobia (fear of water) but after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he isn't afraid of drowning. "I did overcome many fears. One of them was of water. I always feared drowning and now, I feel I have overcome this fear as I drowned several times (laughs). I managed to face that fear and overcome it to a certain extent."

The actor, who is best known for the role of Ali Baba in the TV show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, shared that the reality show was important for him. "As a person, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was an important and huge step in my career. I wanted to regain my confidence and that's what happened after I did some crazy and unconventional stuff on the show."

He further added, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 changed me as a person. I was missing the Sheezan I always knew. People know me for my bravery and strength. I'm the action hero of India, at least on the television. I felt that the action hero was lost due to what happened in the past. The show gave the lost Sheezan back to me. Forget every trophy, I won myself back."

According to rumours, Sheezan was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Dismissing it as false, the actor said, "Bigg Boss 17 isn't my next destination after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13."

Speaking of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sheezan was in the bottom four of the Challengers episode along with Arjit Taneja, Dino James and Shiv Thakare. He had to compete with Arjit in the elimination task.