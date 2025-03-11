Breaking News
Did Aly Goni call out Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash? Deets inside

Updated on: 11 March,2025 04:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Soon after RJ Mahvash posted a funny story as India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Aly took to his Instagram stories, calling out girls who credited themselves for Team India’s win

RJ Mahvash & Aly Goni

India emerged victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating New Zealand in the finals. After Team India lifted the trophy, every Indian celebrated their win. While the entire credit goes to the Men in Blue, Aly Goni took a hilarious dig at someone. Did Aly Goni take a subtle jab at Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash? Well, it looks like he did.


RJ Mahvash’s post after India’s win


After the Indian team won the match and brought the trophy home, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and dropped a post with a caption that read, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi😝😍 I am good luck for Team India! 🧿😂😂."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Aly Goni called out RJ Mahvash?

Soon after Mahvash posted this, Aly took to his Instagram stories, calling out girls who credit themselves for Team India’s win. Aly wrote, “Indian team ki aur coaches ki mehnat, nope. Every Indian girl who was there in the stadium… on social media ‘I am lucky’.” While he didn’t mention anyone in his story, it looks like Aly called out Mahvash for calling herself good luck instead of praising the efforts of Team India and the coaches.

Chahal & Mahvash’s Dating Rumours

Previously, rumours suggested that Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of them, along with other friends, surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to slam these link-up rumours.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, RJ Mahvash dismissed the baseless rumours being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Head for Divorce

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma have decided to part ways. The duo was recently spotted at the Bandra family court as they proceeded with their divorce. Reports suggest that the reason for their separation is compatibility issues.

