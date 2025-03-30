In other news, the megastar on March 24 joined hands with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to save lives

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is also the host of the popular television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati has revealed that the preparations for the next season of the quizzing show have begun. He said that the work on the promo has already begun. This comes weeks after the last season concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan updates on KBC

“Work is the reliever of one's destiny .. and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW .. so the initial step be the promo to invite for registrations (sic),” the icon wrote on his blog.

He also shared three pictures on the micro-blogging website. In one picture, he is seen lying on a sofa with the camera shooting a scene from the top.

The icon then went on to talk about how he gets engrossed watching a film or a series.

“Is it with everyone or just me .. when we see a film or a TV series , the engrossed percentage is so large that after a while you begin to be and behave like the one of the character on the film. (sic).”

Amitabh wishes fans on Gudi Padwa

The senior actor also wished his fans and followers, whom he lovingly calls his extended family, for Chaitra Sukhladi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid ul Fitar.

He added, “And may the greetings for this auspicious occasion be the giver of happiness and joy for all .. the moon has been sighted in parts of Saudi and the wishes have come for this festive day .. the confluence of all these festivities have such glorious sentiments that spread across all humanity .. giving us all the feeling of unrestricted togetherness ..(sic).”

Amitabh's announcement on returning to KBC

Earlier this month, Bachchan confirmed that he will return as the host for the upcoming season of the popular game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

In the video, Big B could be heard expressing his gratitude in Hindi: “Har daur ki shuruwat mai ek soch hai jo man mai ati hai ki itne saal beet janke ke baad bi vo pyar vo sath vo apnapan aap sab ki ankho mai dekhne ko milta hai ya nhi. Aur har daur ke anth tak sach yehi ban jaata hai, ke iss khel ne, iss manch ne aur maine jitna chaha hai usse kahi zyaada mujhe mila hai, aur lagataar milta rehta hai. Humari umeed hai ke yehi chaah issi tarah bani rahe aur kabhi na toote.” At the start of every phase, there is a thought that comes to mind: after so many years, will I still be able to see that love, that togetherness, that warmth in everyone's eyes or not? And by the end of each phase, the truth becomes that this journey, this stage, and everything I have received has been far more than I ever wished for, and it continues to come to me. Our hope is that this desire remains the same and never fades.

The 82-year-old actor added, “Jaate Jaate main aapse bus yehi kehna chahta hoon ke yadi humari koshishon ne yadi kisi ki bhi zindagi ko zara sa bhi chooha hai, yaa yahan bole gaye shabdon koi umeed jagayi hai, toh main samjhunga ki, humari 25 varshon ki joh sadhna thi woh safal hui. So Devi ji aur sajjanon main aapse ab agle daur mein milunga. Aap apni mehnat par bharosa rakhiye, apne sapno ko zinda rakhiye. Na rukiye, na jhukiye, aap jahan hai jaise hain anmol hain, mere priya hai aur mere apne hain. Phir milte hain aapse, tab tak main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se aakhri baar kehne jaa raha hoon, Shubh Ratri."

(As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope in any way, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Don’t stop, don’t bow down. You are valuable just the way you are, dear to me, and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri.)