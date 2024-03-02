Anjali Anand opened up about her time spent on the dance floor while participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Anjali Anand on being eliminated from JDJ 11: Farah Khan texted me saying you're going to dance at the wrap-up party | Exclusive

Anjali Anand has been impressing fans with her various roles, from Khatron Ke Khiladi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, winning hearts along the way.

She decided to take on the dance floor by participating in the popular reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While talking to this author, the actress shared her experience while on the show, talking about the hurdles, unexpected moments, and the genuine happiness she felt throughout the competition.

The competition felt uncertain. Anjali wondered if she had what it took to make it to the end. Reflecting on her time in Jhalak, Anjali expressed, "It was a very good journey; I had a lot of fun. I did not expect that I would be able to do it; either I thought I would be very good, or very bad."

Despite facing a major setback, Anjali showcased her resilience. She revealed, "I could’ve gone till the end, but I ruptured my knee, my ACL while dancing, and I got eliminated. I couldn’t perform my last chance ka dance." This unexpected twist didn't dampen her spirit, and she gracefully accepted the reality of the situation.

Anjali, who initially had reservations about reality shows, took on the challenge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and much earlier Khatron Ke Khiladi. She explained, "I never wanted to do a reality show, but I did Khatron, and then I did this (JDJ). Khatro was just for fun; I just wanted to see if I had the guts."

Recalling her experience with the judges, Anjali had nothing but praise for Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan. "I loved the judges. Farah ma’am was so sweet to me. The day after I got eliminated she texted me that I hope your knee is okay, you better make it okay since you’re going to dance at the wrap-up," she shared.

Despite facing elimination in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Anjali's perseverance shone. Unfortunately, the demanding schedule took a toll on her health. "I was working too much, I was doing 2 projects with Jhalak, so I had 20 hours a day," Anjali explained. The physical strain ultimately led to her knee injury, forcing her to slow down, but she embraced it like a sport.

Her positive attitude, coupled with the valuable experiences gained, undoubtedly adds another feather to her cap. As she concluded, "I think you should just be happy with what you’re doing; I cannot do more to be relevant, I cannot fake what I am."