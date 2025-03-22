In a recent development, Ankit Gupta has backed out from the show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, which was set to feature him alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary & Ankit Gupta

Listen to this article Ankit Gupta fuels breakup rumours with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, backs out from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum x 00:00

The rumours of television couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta parting ways have been in the headlines for quite some time, but neither of the two actors has broken their silence on the ongoing reports. However, in a recent development, Ankit has backed out from the show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, which was set to feature him alongside Priyanka. In a recent interview, Ankit revealed that he cannot commit to the project right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankit shared that he is no longer part of the project backed by Ravi-Sargun’s Dreamiyata. The Udaariyaan actor said, "Yes, I backed out of the project with Ravi-Sargun. I don’t think I would be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time for myself to rejuvenate and recharge. As I said, that’s probably why I won’t do Khatron Ke Khiladi this year either. I’m just taking time for myself, so I’m not thinking about work at the moment."

Priyanka & Ankit part ways?

Priyanka and Ankit first met on the sets of Colors' popular show Udaariyaan, and since then, they have been quite close friends. Later, the two went on to participate in the same season of Bigg Boss, where their chemistry became the talk of the town, and fans started shipping them together. Now, with them unfollowing each other and reports of their alleged breakup gaining momentum, fans are quite distressed and wish to know the reality from the couple.

While it is true that Priyanka and Ankit no longer follow each other on Instagram, they still haven’t deleted the pictures and videos of each other that they had shared on their social media accounts. The couple, who recently announced their new music video together, Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, have kept all their pictures with each other on their accounts as they are.

Priyanka & Ankit had an ugly fight?

While there is no confirmation from either of the two stars, a report by Vicky Lalwani's channel claims they had an ugly fight before deciding to end matters. Priyanka and Ankit have a massive fan base who wish to see them together forever.