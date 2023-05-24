'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51

Popular TV actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 51

Another tragic report from the entertainment industry informs us that famous TV actor Nitesh Pandey has died at the age of 51. Nitesh reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, according to reports. He had most recently appeared in the TV series 'Anupamaa' alongside Rupali Ganguly.

It has been reported that Nitesh Pandey passed away last night due to a heart attack. "TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close (sic)," ANI tweeted.

TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close… pic.twitter.com/UIEnosnZMo — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Nitesh was recognized for his role in the hit TV show Anupamaa. The show's lead star Rupali Ganguly had shared a photo with Pandey in January this year, welcoming him on board. Take a look:

He was also renowned for portraying Shah Rukh Khan's assistant in 2007 romantic-musical film 'Om Shanti Om.' His sudden and unexpected demise has come as a surprise to his admirers and peers in the entertainment sector.

Several film and TV actors have expressed their grief on social media.

Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023

Starting in 1990, Nitesh Pandey launched his career in theatre. Five years later, he snagged his first acting job on Tejas as a detective, followed by appearances on several television shows like 'Saaya' (1998), 'Manzilein Apani Apani' (2001), 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani' (2002), 'Justajoo' (2002), 'Durgesh Nandini' (2007), and 'Anupamaa.'

Additionally, he has acted in films including 'Om Shanti Om' (2007), 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' (2006), and 'Badhaai Do' (2022). Currently, Pandey was the proprietor of Dream Castle Productions, a production company that specializes in radio programming.

Pandey was previously married to Ashwini Kalsekar in 1998. They decided to separate in 2002. After that Nitesh married 'Justujoo' actress Arpita Pandey in 2003.

Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.#AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay#NiteshPandey — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 24, 2023

Apart from the TV show Anupamaa, he was last seen in the 2022 drama film, 'Badhaai Do', along with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Sheeba Chaddha. The film was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

The news of Nitesh Pandey's demise comes right after the passing of 'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai' actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who died in a car accident. Additionally, the entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Aditya Singh Rajput, a participant of 'Splitsvilla,' who was discovered dead at his residence two days ago.

