Vaibhavi Upadhayay, who was well-known for portraying the character of Jasmine in Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, has died due to a road accident in Himachal Pradesh

'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay dies in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhavi Upadhayay, who portrayed Jasmine in 'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai,' passed away this morning due to a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32 years old. Her relatives in Chandigarh are transporting her remains to Mumbai, where the funeral will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 am.

Producer-actor JD Majethia who worked with Upadhayay in the show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai shared this news on twitter. He wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi (hands folded emoji)"

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Also Rupali Ganguly took to his Instagram story and shared Vaibhavi's picture and wrote, "Gone too soon Vaibhavi...."

Actor Deven Bhojani also shared a tweet, he wrote, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali"

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai â¦â¦#Hatsoff @sats45â© â¦â¦@TheRupaliâ© pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

The ensemble cast of 'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai,' includes Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Vaibhavi Upadhyay, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and Arvind Vaidya

Besides starring in 'Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai,' Vaibhavi Upadhyay also acted in 'Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka,' the web series Please Find Attached, and the film 'Chhapaak'. She had gained considerable fame in the Gujarati theater sphere. She has been a part of shows like 'CID' and 'Adalat'.

