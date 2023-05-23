Telly Tattle: Back with Bhagya

My character is close to my heart. I am re-entering [the show] in a whole new avatar. I have [switched out] my glamorous outfits for simple, decent Pathani suits,” says the actor

Riddled with twists and turns, the makers of the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya add yet another twist with the return of Reyhna Pandit, who plays the character of Aaliya in the daily soap. “I am excited to be back after four months. My character is close to my heart. I am re-entering [the show] in a whole new avatar. I have [switched out] my glamorous outfits for simple, decent Pathani suits,” says the actor.

Never done before

Nagesh Kukunoor has returned with the third instalment of City of Dreams. While Priya Bapat and Sachin Pilgaonkar will reprise their roles, Rannvijay Singha will be the new addition to the Disney+ Hotstar series. “Adarsh [his character] is interesting and something I’ve never played before. He controls the world through the media and his wealth. Nagesh sir has solid research behind it,” he says.

