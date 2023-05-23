Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Back with Bhagya

Updated on: 23 May,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

My character is close to my heart. I am re-entering [the show] in a whole new avatar. I have [switched out] my glamorous outfits for simple, decent Pathani suits,” says the actor

Reyhna Pandit

Telly Tattle: Back with Bhagya
Riddled with twists and turns, the makers of the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya add yet another twist with the return of Reyhna Pandit, who plays the character of Aaliya in the daily soap. “I am excited to be back after four months. My character is close to my heart. I am re-entering [the show] in a whole new avatar. I have [switched out] my glamorous outfits for simple, decent Pathani suits,” says the actor.


Never done before



Rannvijay Singha


Nagesh Kukunoor has returned with the third instalment of City of Dreams. While Priya Bapat and Sachin Pilgaonkar will reprise their roles, Rannvijay Singha will be the new addition to the Disney+ Hotstar series. “Adarsh [his character] is interesting and something I’ve never played before. He controls the world through the media and his wealth. Nagesh sir has solid research behind it,” he says.

