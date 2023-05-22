Breaking News
Who was Aditya Singh Rajput, actor and 'Splitsvilla 9' contestant?

Updated on: 22 May,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Dhruv Sharma | dhruv.sharma@midday.com

'Splitsvilla 9' fame Aditya Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead at the age of 32. While the cause of death remains unknown, reports point towards a drug overdose

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who grabbed attention post his stint in 'Splitsvilla 9' has passed away at the age of 32. On May 22, Aditya was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment. He was discovered dead by his friend in the apartment who immediately rushed Aditya to the hospital with the help of the watchman from the building.The actor was declared brought dead at the hospital. According to reports, the cause of death is said to be a drug overdose but further details are still being awaited


Aditya Singh Rajput was an actor, model and a casting agent. Born on August 19, 1990 in Uttarakhand, Aditya was spotted as an actor at the age of 17 in the 2007 show 'Cambala Investigation Agency'. Since then, Aditya has worked in various television shows like 'Rajputana', 'Awaaz' and 'Bad Boy'. Aditya has also been a part of over 125 advertisements. 



Aditya was also a successful entrepreneur as he kick started his label Pop Culture, a fashion brand. In a report by ETimes, when asked about Aditya's career, Sabyasachi said, "He was doing good, and people were buying from his site. He wasn't doing much on TV but his brand did kick off."


