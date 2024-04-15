Breaking News
Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins Gulabi Sadi bandwagon grooves to its music
'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly joins 'Gulabi Sadi' bandwagon, grooves to its music

Updated on: 15 April,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |





Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Instagram


'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on Sunday joined the latest social media trend by dancing to the Marathi song ‘Gulabi Sadi’.


Instagram users are currently creating numerous videos on the track ‘Gulabi Sadi’ sung by Sanju Rathod.


Joining the bandwagon, Rupali shared a Reel video wearing a pink saree and graciously dancing to the viral song.


The post is captioned: “Jumping on to the trend bandwagon in my Gulaabi Saadi… The Marathi in me had to do this one #sunday.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The video has garnered 440K views.

One fan commented: “This trend was definitely incomplete without you doing it”. Another user said: “Wow super se bhi upar”.

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
