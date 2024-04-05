Breaking News
Entertainment News > Television News
'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly says the serial is a tribute to all Gujaratis

Updated on: 05 April,2024 06:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rupali with her character of a Gujarati woman in the show, has mesmerised the viewers with her accent and dialect

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly says the serial is a tribute to all Gujaratis

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Yogen Shah

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly says the serial is a tribute to all Gujaratis
Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular family drama 'Anupamaa', said the show is a tribute to all the Gujaratis.


Rupali with her character of a Gujarati woman in the show, has mesmerised the viewers with her accent and dialect.


Talking about the same, Rupali said: "Anupamaa's character is a Gujarati in the show, and when I speak Gujarati, I feel immensely proud of the language. I highly respect the language and the Gujaratis. Gujaratis are everywhere, and they have created their own strong base across the world."


"There is immense respect for them, so that respect I had to portray in my character as Anupamaa. 'Anupamaa' is a tribute to all the Gujaratis," she added.

The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

