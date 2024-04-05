Today, as Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday, let's take a look back at her journey so far

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday on 5th April

Listen to this article Rupali Ganguly Birthday 2024: From 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' to 'Anupamaa', tracing the actress’ journey to stardom x 00:00

Rupali Ganguly, also known as Monisha Sarabhai or Anupamaa, is one of the prominent faces of the Hindi television industry. The actress, with her versatile roles, has cemented her place in the industry, starting from her debut as a child artist to becoming a household name for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Today, as Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday, let's take a look back at her journey so far.

Rupali Ganguly was born to filmmaker Anil Ganguly. The actress made her first on-screen appearance as a child artist in her father's film Saaheb. Despite having film connections, it was her own hard work that earned her recognition. Rupali appeared in multiple films, but they didn't receive much recognition. Later, she decided to try her hand in television. Ganguly had her career breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon (2003-2005). This project garnered her recognition, but arguably her best performance came next.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2004 to 2006, Ganguly starred in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a show that was initially rejected by the audience but later became a cult sitcom. In the comedy-drama, she played the character of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class girl who marries into an elite family living in Cuffe Parade.

Later, in November 2006, Rupali decided to try her hand at reality TV and entered Bigg Boss 1. After about 10 weeks, she was evicted from the show. Speaking of reality shows, Ganguly also participated in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

After maintaining a low-key profile for a while, Rupali embarked on the second innings of her career with Anupamaa, where she portrays the titular character. The show has brought her immense popularity and has re-established her as the leading lady of the TV industry. Ganguly made her digital debut in 2022 with the ongoing show Anupamaa's prequel web series named Anupama: Namaste America, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

From Rupali's debut to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupamaa, her journey has had its own challenges, but it was her resilience and hard work that made her everyone's favourite.