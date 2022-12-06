Anupamaa Update: Anupamaa sits on a dharna outside the Mehta house when a paper rocket lands up at her feet!

Will Anupamaa be able to act as a catalyst in getting justice for Dimpy?

Official Instagram Account of Rupali Ganguly

The day starts with Vijendra Mehta (father of the culprit Manan Mehta) calling the police inspector to lodge a complaint against Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). To which, the inspector says that he has to personally come to the police station to lodge a complaint. Mehta, then, vows to take ultimate revenge from Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa, with the help of Samar shoots a video of Dimpy wherein she narrates her ordeal in front of the Mehta House and also in the presence of the media personnel who are shooting the proceedings.

Anupamaa urges everyone to share the video so that the real face and true colours of the culprit Manan Mehta comes in the forefront. Just as when shooting in going on, Manan Mehta accidentally enters the scene. Seeing him in front of her, a bold and fearless Dimpy immediately identifies him and points him out in to the media personnel. Anupamaa passes a message to Manan through the camera warning Manan to surrender himself within 24 hours before the police.

Also Read: TV actor Karanvir Sharma keeps it authentic

Just as when things are proceeding in a positive way, there enters Kaavya and Kinjal, who tell Manan and his father that they are live on their social media and that there are many people watching them. Samar gives the good news to Anupamaa that their video is going viral now. Meanwhile, in the Shah house, Baa, Vanraj and Babuji also start seeing the viral video on their mobile.

That’s when Kinjal and Kaavya enter the house, only to be scolded by Vanraj and Baa (Alpana Buch) for not respecting their husband and mother-in-law and their decision (of not supporting Anupamaa). Babuji, as always, offers his support to Anupamaa and her mission. An enraged Vanraj, in his trademark element and style, ANNOUNCES that, come what may, Kinjal and Kaavya should not step out of the house, something that the duo refuses to listen. Pakhi expresses her embarrassment to Vanraj over the viral video.

Meanwhile, the neighbors of Mehtas not only offer their full support to her, but also tell Anupamaa that, Mehta tortures his wife and daughter as well and that such people should be taught a lesson. In no time, many ladies come and sit outside the Mehta house on a dharna against the monstrous father- son duo. Suddenly, Anupamaa realizes that Mehta’s daughter is about to get married. In no time, Anupamaa decides to call off the dharna as she feels that it should not act as a hinderance in Mehta’s daughter’s marriage.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: Decoding her ‘relation’ with peanut butter-jelly!

Just as when she is about to call it off, a paper-rocket lands up at her feet, which is a written message from Mehta’s daughter, who, not just offers her full support to Anupamaa and her cause, but also tells that her father is getting her married against her wishes and that her brother should be punished for the heinous crime that he has committed. This only strengthens Anupamaa’s decision of fighting for Dimpy’s justice.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 1 Submit Request