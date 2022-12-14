Anupamaa Update: An egoistic Paakhi MISUNDERSTANDS Adhik’s relation with Dimpy, Anuj decides NOT to interfere in her ‘personal life’

The day starts with Anuj saying ‘I love you’ to Anupamaa

The day starts with Anuj saying ‘I love you’ to Anupamaa. He makes her understand that she needs to realize that, at the end of the day, she too is a human being and that she will also get tired. With a heavy heart, Anuj apologizes to Anupamaa by saying, ‘I am sorry Mrs. Anupamaa Kapadia.” And he assures that, ‘Aaj ke baad main tumhaare aur tumhaare bachhon ke beech mein nahi aaunga”( Hereon, I will never ever come in between you and your children).

Meanwhile, Paakhi, who is having ‘first world problems’ still reels under the ‘memories’ of Adhik and Dimpy and is EXTREMELY UPSET because he did not ‘LIKE’ any of her social media posts! Unable to control herself anymore, she starts fanatically calling him, which, Varnraj happens to see. On the other hand, Adhik is in a joyful mood as he wants to let the bygones be bygones. He is busy packing gifts for her and plans to take her on a long drive. Back home, an extremely repentful Anupamaa enters the bedroom only to see her daughter chhoti Anu busy with her things. Seeing her, Anupamaa feels furthermore guilty and promises that, even though chhoti Anu has missed her school trip, they (mother and daughter) will go on a one-day trip… just the two of them. This excites chhoti Anu very much.

In the Shah House, Paakhi is sitting and staring at her house which is just opposite and is thinking about Adhik. That’s when Kaavya comes and offers her hot coffee and makes her understand and realize the importance of leaving ego in a relationship. She tells Paakhi to leave her stubbornness and apologize to Adhik. Anupamaa and Anuj, on the other hand, have an intimate discussion, wherein the latter tells the former to draw a line for everything and understand that she too is a human being and that she too will get tired by working relentlessly and incessantly.

Spoiler Alert: The forthcoming episode will see Paakhi telling Adhik that, while she had come to apologize to him, she saw him being happy with Dimpy. Seeing them fighting, Anuj tells them to move out of his house if they want to fight. After this, Adhik tells Paakhi that they should take a break.

