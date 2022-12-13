Anupamaa Update: Paakhi MISINTERPRETS Adhik and Dimpy’s relation, tension brews between Anupamaa and Anuj

Will there ever be an end to Anupamaa’s never-ending problems, challenges and woes

The day starts with Anuj having an advice session with Paakhi. After realizing her mistake, she immediately goes to meet Adhik. But, when she reaches her house, she sees Adhik and Dimpy talking to each other. Even though Paakhi doesn’t hear that Dimpy calls Adhik as her brother, she, in a fit of anger, moves away without meeting Adhik. Meanwhile, Adhik thanks Dimpy for making him smile.

Just when Anupamaa is sweating with pressures, emotional traumas and tensions, Vanraj comes to her dance academy and shouts at her because of Anuj meeting Paakhi. This is followed by a heated discussion between Anupamaa and Vanraj, who instructs her to tell Anuj not to brainwash his children. Anupama comes home and argues with Anuj for meeting Paakhi. The argument escalates, snowballs and takes an unforeseen direction. Anupamaa requests Anuj to stay away from the Shah house and their never-ending problems.

The irony of the situation is that, while Anupamaa cannot bear the sight of Anuj being disturbed because of Paakhi, Vanraj and others at the Shah house, Anuj, on the other hand, feels the same about Anupamaa.

For the unversed, Dimpy is the same girl who was ill-treated by some rowdy boys. And when Anupamaa decided to stand by her and fight her case, she was threatened with dire consequences. That was when Anupama decided that, with due respect to the Shah family, she will NOT step back from the case. That time too, Anuj supported her by saying that they will even issue newspaper ads (as wanted by Vanraj Shah) about Anupama severing her ties with the Shah family. While leaving, she touched the cheeks of Pakhi and told her to take care. That’s when Vanraj said that Anupama need not worry about Pakhi as she will be saying in the Shah house hereon, much to the shock and surprise of everyone. Vanraj clarified that, till the time Adhik was in office, Pakhi would stay in the Shah house. He had also told everyone not to visit Anupama’s residence as they would not be coming to Shah house.

Will there ever be an end to Anupamaa’s never-ending problems, challenges and woes? Well… we will keep you updated!

