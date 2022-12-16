Anupamaa Update: Paakhi locks herself in the room, sends a voice note to Adhik WARNING him of dire consequences, Anupamaa is enjoying Christmas holidays

Since Paakhi has locked herself in the room, will she harm herself because of her ego and attitude is what remains to be seen
The day starts off with Baa consoling an extremely tensed up Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) who is worried because he is unaware of what had happened between Paakhi and Adhi, that she came back home crying bitterly. Meanwhile, Anupamaa, chhoti Anu, Kinjal and her baby start off for their Christmas trip.
Paakhi sends a voice message to Adhik stating that, because he thinks that she has hurt him, she will hurt herself so that the equation becomes ‘equalized.’ This really startles an ailing Adhik. He desperately wants to go and meet Paakhi, feeling that she might hurt herself in a fit of rage.
Meanwhile, Anupamaa, who is unaware of these happenings, is very happy enjoying her Christmas holiday with chhoti Anu, Kinjal and her baby. An extremely worried Adhik comes rushing to Shah House along with Barkha and Ankush. All of them start banging the door and tell Paakhi to open the door. All of their attempts yield no results as Paakhi just does not pay any attention towards them and continues to remain shut inside her room.
SPOILER ALERT: After enjoying her Christmas trip, when Anupamaa is returning back home, she starts feeling uneasy because her heart feels something somewhere is amiss. On the other hand, when Paakhi opens the door, Baa tells Vanraj to call Anupamaa immediately. Just as when Vanraj picks the phone to call Anupamaa, enters Anuj DECLARING that Anupamaa won’t come!