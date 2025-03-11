Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Apollena actor Aditi Sharma heads for divorce 4 months after secret marriage husband alleges infidelity

Apollena actor Aditi Sharma heads for divorce 4 months after secret marriage, husband alleges infidelity

Updated on: 11 March,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aditi Sharma's husband Abhineet Kaushik claimed that they tied the knot in November last year and are now headed for divorce after she cheated on him with Apollena co-star Samarthya

Apollena actor Aditi Sharma heads for divorce 4 months after secret marriage, husband alleges infidelity

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik

Apollena actor Aditi Sharma heads for divorce 4 months after secret marriage, husband alleges infidelity
Television actor Aditi Sharma, who was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has come under scanner for her secret marriage with Abhineet Kaushik. According to claims made by the latter, they tied the knot in November last year and are now headed for divorce due to infidelity. 


Aditi Sharma’s secret wedding 


Abhineet told India Forums that he was in a live-in relationship with Aditi for 4 years and got married at their home in Goregaon, Mumbai. He claimed that the actor asked him to pretend to be her manager and not reveal their wedding for the sake of her career. 


He states that things went downhill after Aditi started dating her Apollena co-star Samarthya. 

He told the entertainment portal, "That is when the legal team intervened, I went to her house and we decided to speak to her and her parents but then she said ye shadi valid hi nahi hai, hum sirf 'mock trial' kar rahe thhe. Then they started making demands ke hume alag hona hai aur 25 lakh chahiye."

Aditi is yet to respond to the said allegations. 

Aditi Sharma’s work front 

Aditi, who hails from New Delhi made her acting debut in 2017 with a music video named 'Taare' alongside Guru Randhawa. Later she has appeared in two Punjabi music videos 'Naan' and 'Bekadra', and a Haryanvi music video titled 'Tu Raja ki Raj Dulari'.

She made her television debut in 2018 as Meera Dhingra Kapoor with Zee TV's 'Kaleerein' opposite Arjit Taneja.

Aditi essayed the role of Roshni Choudhary Khan in 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' and Dua Siddiqui Akhtar in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'. She was also seen in a cameo in 'Naagin 3'.

The 27-year-old actress has featured in web series 'Crashh', which is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It stars Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen. It is written by Nikita Dhond, directed by Kushal Zaveri and co-directed by Preeti Gupta, and produced by Ekta Kapoor with production house Balaji Telefilms.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show was filmed in Bucharest, Romania, and hosted by Rohit Shetty. The lineup of contestants were  -- Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrrit, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumona Chakravarti.

