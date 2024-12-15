Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana, who recently launched their new show Apollena on Colors TV, discussed with Mid-Day whether a TV show can keep audiences hooked while waiting 24 hours for the next episode

Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana

Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana, who have just come up with a new show Apollena on Colors TV, got into a conversation with us at Mid-Day and spoke their hearts out about the new project. In this era of growing love for OTT, is it easy for a TV show to keep the audience hooked for 24 hours to watch the next episode? Aditi and Sandeep think yes, because, according to them, that is the best part of any daily soap. Sandeep, who is a veteran in the TV industry, also talked about why he chose Apollena over an OTT show.

Sandeep & Aditi on people accepting daily soap

While sharing if they think the audience is still okay waiting a day every time to know what's next, Aditi said, "That's the exciting part, you know. When you know that abhi humne ek episode dekha hai, abhi next kya hoga vo hume kal hi pata chalega. So that is even more exciting because ek baar dekh kar khatam kiya, uske baad vo story wa ho jati hai. Na koi excitement hoti hai aur agle din nayi kahani. Whereas, yahan apko ek wait hota hai next day ka to know agla kya hone wala hai, isne esa kiya, ab ye next kya karegi, so that is more exciting."

While Aditi was answering, Sandeep humorously added, "Agar apko binge-watch hi karna hai toh ek hafta mat dekho TV par, jio par dekh lo."

Sandeep: ‘TV actors are looked up to’

When asked if TV actors are looked down upon, Sandeep stated, "On the contrary, people from OTT and films come on TV shows to promote their projects. Are they looked down upon? No, they are looked up to. Characters from TV shows become your family members.

Sandeep on choosing Apollena over OTT show

Agar aaj bhi family baithkar dekhegi toh vo TV hi dekhegi kyunki usme esa kuch nonsensical nahi hoga jo ap apne maa baap ke sath na dekh sake."

He further added that he chose Apollena over an OTT show and said, "For me, I had to choose between an OTT show and Apollena. I chose this show because I didn't like the language that was used in that OTT show. I didn't like the kind of scenes they had written. A lot of people are okay with it; I am not because I know my parents are watching, and they will watch everything I am in, and I don’t want to do something they can't watch."

Apollena is about a girl with the same name and her dream of becoming India’s first female astronaut, while she fights against societal norms to earn respect for her father.