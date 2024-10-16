Breaking News
'Maine Kapil ko driver rakha hua hai' jokes Archana Puran Singh on their trip to Atari-Wagah border

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Archana Puran Singh shared a video of Kapil Sharma driving her to the Wagah border and joked that he is her chauffeur

Archana Puran Singh shared a video of her trip to Wagah border with Kapil Sharma

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and the cast of his comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ visited the Wagah border last month, ahead of the launch of season 2. Archana Puran Singh, who is a prominent part of the show, shared a video from their trip on Wednesday. Indulging in their usual banter, the two artistes shared a light moment that was entertaining for their followers.


Archana and Kapil's trip to Atari-Wagah border


The actress started the video in a moving car, saying, "Here we are at the Atari-Wagah border." As she pans the camera, Kapil is heard saying, "Who's your driver, by the way?" Archana pretends to not know him, and asks his name in Punjabi. Kapil gestures towards the camera and says, "Guys, I'm the chauffeur, of Mrs Archana Puran Singh."


Archana then says in jest, "Look where I have reached. Maine Kapil ko driver rakha hua hai!" 

Kapil then stops at a checkpoint, clicks pictures with border security personnel, before moving towards the final venue. "Look at our Indian flag!" Archana exclaims as she admits it is her first time watching the Beating Retreat. Kapil assures her it will be an experience full of passion and patriotism.

Calling it a trip to remember, Archana thanked the BSF for their service towards the country. She also added, "@kapilsharma you are the most handsome and entertaining 'chauffeur' anyone could hope for! #ilovemyindia #yehmeraindia"

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is going great guns

The new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show’ embodies shades of India with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh tickling the funny bones of the audience. Ranked among Netflix’s top two shows in India since its launch, The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks.

With Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur turning in stellar performances week after week, Kapil Sharma delivering punches one after the other, and Archana Puran Singh helming her beloved ‘kursi,’ (chair) the series has captivated viewers, making it a standout hit. Netflix is committed to bringing the best and most diverse comedy genre content, making sure there's something for everyone.

