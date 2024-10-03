Actress Archana Puran Singh revealed that star stand up comic and actor Sunil Grover sleeps like “Batman”. Archana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Kapil Sharma

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Actress Archana Puran Singh revealed that star stand up comic and actor Sunil Grover sleeps like “Batman”. Archana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur in a flight. In the video, she is seen talking to her cast members about what all they would be doing in Amritsar.

From having puris, lassi to buying mojaries, the cast members are seen discussing their activities. Krushna then says that they will first go to sleep as all of them are tired. The camera then pans to Sunil, who is seen sleeping next to Archana. Sunil looks hilarious with a face mask and an eye mask covering his entire face. For the caption, Archana wrote: “Meri team mujhe maaregi ab. All these videos have been posted of his son. Sorry Sunil, but you're too cute when you sleep like Batman.”

Last month, Archana, who is currently seen in the streaming sketch comedy show ' The Great Indian Kapil Sharma ', was caught sleeping after a shopping session by her son Ayushmaan Sethi. Ayushmaan took to Instagram, and shared a reel of his mother enjoying a peaceful sleep after shopping at a footwear outlet. Ayushmaan shared how he took “revenge” on behalf of Archana's co-stars from the show Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The video shows Archana sleeping on a bench inside the store when her son called her “a creature in her natural habitat” in jest. Meanwhile, the season 2 of the show promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. While in the first episode, it featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, the upcoming episodes of the show are set to feature the T20 World Cup winners and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

