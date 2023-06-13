Set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Arjit Taneja on conquering his fear of heights

Rohit Shetty and Arjit Taneja in Cape Town

Listen to this article Arjit Taneja to face his fears on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' x 00:00

He began his career with Splitsvilla, but it was Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya that made Arjit Taneja a household name. The actor, who has since starred in several television shows, will soon be seen battling his fears and attempting daredevil acts in the 13th season of the action-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Right before leaving for South Africa, where this season is being filmed, Taneja shared that he hopes to overcome his fear of heights with the show. “I have a fear of heights. I really want to overcome that, and I hope I can perform well [if there is a stunt like that].”

Taneja, who was approached two years ago for the show, couldn’t take it up then because he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation. The channel approached the actor again last year. “They contacted me twice. [Luckily], it worked out this year,” said the actor, who was advised by friends from the fraternity to have fun during the show and enjoy the experience. “There is no other way for anyone to do all this other than through this show. From jumping from a helicopter into the ocean to standing in front of a lion, it’s all an experience of a lifetime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taneja claims that he will not abort any stunt out of fear. “I have made up my mind to not abort any task. I have to and will attempt everything,” says the actor, adding that he began his physical preparation a few weeks before the shoot. “I am trying to not just work out at the gym and lift weights; I do more functional training and work on my core strength and stamina because that is what is more important right now. As for mental [strength], it can only be tested at the time of the stunt.”