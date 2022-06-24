Asha Bhosle: Lata didi loved colours like pink and blue but always chose to wear white

Asha Bhosle, who was very close to her 'tai', spoke about her childhood memories and growing up anecdotes on the 7th episode of the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Pic/AFP

Asha Bhosle will be seen on the 7th episode of Saibaba production’s show ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ which is a musical tribute celebrating the life and work of the immortal Lata Mangeshkar. Asha Bhosle's episode will be packed with conversations with the show's host Sonu Nigam, where she will be seen reminiscing fond memories of her elder sister.

Asha ji, who was very close to her 'tai', spoke about her childhood memories and growing up anecdotes on the 7th episode which will be aired this Sunday. Asha ji expressed how Lata Di didn’t let her clothes draw attention away from her voice. The melody queen was subtle in her dressing and expressed herself and beauty with white only.

She spoke about how when they were young and growing up, both had different takes on fashion. Asha ji shared, "I loved bright colours like Pink and orange didi loved colours too- pink, blue but she always chose to wear white. She was very sure of how she wanted her image to be and worked to maintain that. When she used to perform live on stage, she used to prefer a white saree with a coloured border. Her wardrobe was filled with the finest handloom sarees, she never gave up her love for sarees."

Conceived and produced by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios, the 8-episode, hour-long series promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind. 'Naam Reh Jayegaa' airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 PM, it is a tribute to the life of the legendary singer.

