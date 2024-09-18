Asha Negi, the recent guest on Mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan, recalled sharing a 1 BHK with three girls in Malad's Evershine Nagar

In Pic: Asha Negi

If you have shifted to Mumbai, the chances of you having a story to tell are high, especially when it comes to searching for a home. Asha Negi, the recent guest on Mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan, was no exception. The actress, in conversation with us, recalled sharing a 1 BHK with three girls in Malad's Evershine Nagar. Asha, who knew her calling to become an actress since childhood, shared that her family was totally against it.

Life in Malad: Asha Negi recalled sharing a 1BHK with three roommates

When asked if she remembered her first home in Mumbai, Asha Negi shared, "I remember when I was about to come to Mumbai, a friend of mine helped me make the move. She even helped me find a place to stay. She knew someone who needed a roommate, so I first stayed in Malad, Evershine Nagar. I used to live in the hall. It was a one-bedroom flat, and there were two sisters who lived in the bedroom while I stayed in the hall with one more girl. That's how I started sharing a flat with three girls.”

Recalling the rent of her home in Malad, Asha shared that it was around 4500 per person. Considering the current real estate situation in Mumbai, we were surprised to hear the rent Negi used to pay 11 years ago.

How Asha Negi's passion for acting began

Though the mountains will always be her love, Asha came to Mumbai to become an actor. She had always known she wanted to be an actress since childhood. Recalling her early days, Asha shared:

"Even in childhood, I used to get ready in front of the mirror, and I used to dance and act. I never took it seriously as a child, but as I grew up, somehow things fell into place. My family was completely against me becoming an actress because we had no connections, but then somehow things worked out."

About Asha Negi

Asha Negi gained wide recognition for her work in Ankita Lokhande & Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. Before appearing in Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi had a brief role in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Following her success in Pavitra Rishta, she ventured into various fictional and non-fictional TV shows like Nach Baliye 6, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, and more. Later, she transitioned to OTT platforms and starred in series like Khwabon Ke Parindey, Abhay, among others. Additionally, Asha has also acted in films such as Ludo and Collar Bomb.