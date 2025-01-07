Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki which has just premiered on TV, has been well-received by the audience and overwhelmed by the response it got on its first day, Ayesha Singh has reacted to the news

In Pic: Ayesha Singh in Mannat

Ayesha Singh is 'beyond thrilled' as her new show Mannat trends at no. 1 on YouTube

Hot off the grill, COLORS' new show 'Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki' is sizzling its way to the top! Launched only yesterday, the restaurant-based family drama has stormed into the #1 spot, hooking audiences right from the outset with a staggering viewership on YouTube in just one day. The show, which has just premiered on TV, has been well-received by the audience and overwhelmed by the response it got on its first day, Ayesha Singh, who plays the ambitious Mannat, has reacted to the love it has received from the audience.

Ayesha Singh reacts to audience's response to Mannat

Ayesha Singh, the main lead of the freshly brewed show, while reacting to the love it has gotten on its first day, shared: "I’m beyond thrilled to see our new show, 'Mannat' connect with so many people already. Achieving the #1 spot on YouTube with 5.6 lakh+ views in just one day is truly a dream come true. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey, and the love and support from all the viewers mean the world to me. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has watched and supported the show—it’s all because of you. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come!"

What is the story of Mannat?

At the heart of this drama is Mannat, a young, fiery chef whose ambition is to make it big in the culinary world. Determined to prove her talent for cooking, she is hungry for recognition but is challenged by Aishwarya, her icy boss, who thinks she’s unfit for anything other than low-end street food. While Mannat pursues her passion with the support of Vikrant, her other boss and mentor who believes in her fine-dining potential, the plot thickens with a shocking revelation: Aishwarya, the cold-hearted boss, isn’t just the tyrant in Mannat’s kitchen—she’s her biological mother, the one who abandoned her at birth.

The star cast of Mannat

The star-studded cast, featuring Ayesha Singh, Mona Vasu as the brutal Aishwarya, and Adnan Khan as the encouraging Vikrant, is cooking up a storm of emotions, ambition, and betrayal. With a show rich in flavor, it’s no wonder Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki is setting the television world ablaze.

Watch Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki every Monday-Friday at 10:00 PM, right before Bigg Boss 18, only on COLORS!