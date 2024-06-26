They shared this exciting news with their fans and followers, eagerly looking forward to welcoming their first child

Prince Narula and Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary happily announce that they are expecting a baby. They shared this exciting news with their fans and followers, eagerly looking forward to welcoming their first child. On social media, Prince posted pictures of a car and a toy baby car.

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy

He also wrote a long note, “Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now bec hum bhttt kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents k liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge mere mummy papa k lie main dusre number pe ho jai ga kyu ke humare life ka jo Center hone wala ya wale hai vo ane wala hai so main itna kuch hi jis k liye Maine itne mehnat ke hai ke jab bhe main baap banu ga use liye sab hona chive jaise sab parents sochte hai mere bhe vo sapne the jaise humare maa baap ne hume pala or ache dil k or acha insaan bnaya hai. I can’t wait jab dada dadi nana nani isko bada kare ge kaise unhone hume kiya baby tum use angrezy sekhana main usse punjabi or Hindi ( jatt da mila aka dass mainu kithe hai ne a baby I love you and remember thode din baad u gona be my number 2 #privika”

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy, take a look:

About the Bigg Boss 9 couple recently

The couple, who first met on "Bigg Boss 9," quickly became one of TV's favorite pairs. Their romance grew on the show, leading to their engagement in 2018 and a big wedding later that year.

Just in April, there were reports of the couple expecting a baby. Prince Narula made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast. During the show, they asked him when he and Yuvika plan to have a baby. Prince surprised everyone by responding, "Jald ayega" (it will come soon). This comment sparked curiosity, leading Harsh to inquire why they took a while to plan for a baby.

Prince revealed that he and Yuvika had been thinking about having a baby for a while. However, they wanted to wait until they had their own home in Mumbai before becoming parents. Prince emphasized the importance of providing stability for their child, so they chose to settle down in Mumbai first before starting a family. “Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mei mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna naah ho, haar cheez ke liye time ho.” He was quoted as saying.