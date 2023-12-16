Breaking News
B'day girl Shefali Jariwala says Shreyas Talpade will 'bounce back stronger'

Updated on: 16 December,2023 06:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Shefali will soon make her television debut with a show titled 'Shaitani Rasmein'. The show will premiere on Star Bharat

Shefali Jariwala and Shreyas Talpade. Pics/AFP

Shefali 'Kaanta Laga' Jariwala, who turned a year older on Friday, wished speedy recovery to Shreyas Talpade, saying he is a strong person and will bounce back stronger. Talpade had a heart attack while shooting for 'Welcome 3'. He is in hospital now and his condition is said to be stable. Shefali and her husband Parag Tyagi were spotted at a gym in Mumbai. When asked about Talpade's health, Shefali said, "I wish him speedy recovery. He is a good friend of mine, I am praying for him. I know he is a very strong person. He will bounce back stronger very soon."


The actress was wearing an ankle cast. Talking about it, she said: "I injured my ankle. I have been doing a lot of stunts lately. It is an occupational hazard. We work in a profession where injuries are common. My leg is in a cast right now, but I will be back in action very soon." When asked about her birthday plans or any surprise her husband might have given her, Shefali said, "The biggest surprise was my husband cooking breakfast for me in the morning. Then I got flowers and a cake, so he has been surprising me since last night.


"I had a great start to my birthday. Now I am at my gym, eating healthy. I like low-key birthday celebrations, I like spending time with my mom-dad, my family, having dinner with them, and eating good home-cooked food."


Shefali will soon make her television debut with a show titled 'Shaitani Rasmein'. The show will premiere on Star Bharat.

