Be it on camera or off camera, Kapil Sharma is simply outstanding, says Srishty Rode

Pic courtesy: Official Instagram Account of Srishty Rode

It’s not rocket science to say that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is definitely one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The latest promo of the upcoming season of the widely watched show has surely upped the excitement level amongst the viewers.

Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day caught up with Srishty Rode, who is all set to capture you hearts and attention with her character in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Those who know Srishty Rode will definitely swear by her simplicity and extremely friendly nature, which is what forms her USP. In this exclusive interview, the Yeh Ishq Haaye actress speaks about the show, her character in the show and much more. Over to you lady…

Srishty, you made you debut in showbiz with a cameo in ‘Kuchh Is Tara’, which was followed by you being the face of a leading fairness cream and gradually becoming the main lead in ‘Yeh Ishq Haaye’ and many other shows like ‘Bigg Boss’. After all this, you have now become an integral part of the superhit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In a nutshell, tell us how has been your showbiz journey so far for you?

After 'Bigg Boss', I did a film called ‘Gabru Gang’. Since the film did not work out, there is no point talking about it (smiles). After that, the pandemic happened, which restricted everyone’s movements. And when the pandemic eased out, I had a major health issue, which was followed by me getting a fracture on Bharti Singh’s show. I had lost track of what exactly I wanted to do further from here. I became very clueless. That’s when I was offered ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. I term this as my best comeback.

How did ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ happen? Did you approach the makers or they approached you?

The makers had approached me. It was the normal procedure to enter any show.

Was it a direct entry in the show or you had to undergo the regular set of audition/s?

I definitely had to undergo rounds of audition. It is such a big show. Its such a big responsibility.

Can you please tell us about your role/ character in the show?

Honestly, we are still trying to shape up the character. My character’s name is called Gazal. There is a new ‘mohalla’ in the show along with new characters who will be gradually introduced.

How has been the overall ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ experience?

Absolutely awesome. The whole experience was simply awesome. To perform in front of a live audience is a different high altogether.

Do you get a bound script in the show? If yes, are there room for impromptu improvisations?

There is definitely room for improvisations. I come with no background of stand-up comedy. Here I am working with the doyens of stand-up comedies. So, even if I am not doing anything impromptu, looking at the veteran and experienced actors around me, impromptu improvisations come organically to me. I am so happy and proud to be working with such great actors. There is so much to learn for me from them. Be it the rehearsals or the main show, one word that describes them all is ‘BRILLIANT’.

We all know Kapil Sharma as an actor and host. How is he as a co-star and as a human being?

He is superb. He makes everyone around him so very comfortable. Be it on camera or off camera, Kapil Sharma is simply outstanding.

If you were to describe the overall experience of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in a couple of words, what will that be?

‘Brilliantly good start’.

During June last year, you had undergone a surgery. What happened?

I had a huge Fibroid in my stomach. Even though it is present in everyone, in my case, it had become a bit bigger. All I can say is that, I had got unlucky. I had to get it removed. Thankfully, there are no after effects of the surgery. I am perfectly ok now.

Do you ask people for work or do you wait for work to come your way?

I wait for work to come my way. (smiles)

You were an integral part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films' soap opera ‘Saraswatichandra’. Did you ever speak to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about you working in his films?

Actually, I never got a chance to speak to Bhansali sir.

You had spent as many as 70 days in the ‘Bigg Boss’s house. What did those days teach you?

A lot of patience. The moment I came out of the ‘Bigg Boss’s house, I started seeing people from a totally different perspective. Honestly speaking, I am not that patient these days, but a large part of me, still… is patient.

You are the daughter of the famous cinematographer Tony Rode and also the younger sister of producer Shweta Rode. Since you have two ‘connections’ in the family, tell us how do you feel when you hear the word ‘nepotism’.

I feel really neutral. I really do not know what to say. All that I can say is that, I am a totally self-made woman. Let me cite the example of Alia Bhatt. The world knows about her superlatively flawless talent as an actor. Tell me what is her fault if she took birth in a filmi family with a famous surname! One cannot take away the fact that, Alia Bhatt is super talented. That’s why I feel totally neutral about the whole aspect of nepotism.

A little birdie told us that you are a damn good singer. When can we hear you on a professional front?

(A bit stunned). Oh My God! What a co-incidence Satish! Only last night, I was talking to my friend about various avenues of my singing. We discussed that, even if nothing major happens to my singing (God forbids that is), my friend and I will plan to do something about my singing on the social media.

In your career spanning many years in showbiz, how have you remained aloof from any kind of controversies, something which forms as integral part of showbiz?

Basically, I am from Mumbai. Besides having friends in showbiz, I also have my own set of non-showbiz friends. And, since the industry is small, there could be chances about things being told and heard by one another. With me what happens is that, I share my secrets from my non-industry friends, with whom I know my secrets will always remain my secrets!

IS IT TRUE THAT:

You had braces when you were in school?

Yes! (smiles)

You had sleep disorder of walking in sleep?

I still do. (laughs)

That you get irritated after travelling in car for more than 2-3 hours?

Yes. I really do.

That your first paycheck was Rs. 1000?

Actually, it was not Rs. 1000, but a little more than that.

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when we say the following:

Rubina Dilaik

Extremely good hearted

Football

My first love

Shopping

Not important for me. I am not at all a shopaholic.

Tiara and Troy (her pet dogs)

Oh My God! They are my babies. My soul and my obsession. (smiles)

Manjari Chaturvedi (her character’s name in her debut serial ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’)

Since it was my first lead role, it will always be SPECIAL.

Paani puri, dahi puri, biryani

I am a big-time foodie. The ones mentioned by you are my ‘comfort food’.

Chocolates

I am not a chocolate person. I don’t like chocolates, but I like mithaais like laddoo and pedha.

Dubai, Portugal and Kerala

Oh My Goodness! Where did you get these from! These three are my all-time favourite travel destinations.

St Louis Convent High School

Last bencher! (laughs heartily)

Mithibai College

My first ever dance performance on stage!

