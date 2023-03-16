Been a rough couple of days: Shivangi Joshi reveals being diagnosed with kidney infection

Shivangi had recently spoken to mid-day.com and will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Bekaaboo

Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Indian television actor, Shivangi Joshi, on Wednesday shared a picture from a hospital and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection.

Taking to Instagram, Shivangi shared the picture which she captioned, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and grace of God, I'm feeling better. This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing. Lots of love Shivangi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)



Soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with 'get well soon' wishes. Actor Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love.." Actor Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "Wishing u speedy recovery." '

View this post on Instagram A post shared by à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¥ (@shivangijoshi18)

Bigg Boss' contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Get well soon baby!" "Stay strong and get well soon di," a user wrote. Shivangi is known for her roles in super hit Tv serials like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and 'Balika Vadhu 2'. She was also a part of director Rohit Shetty's action-adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.'

Shivangi had recently spoken to mid-day.com and will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Bekaaboo on Colors, also featuring Zain Imam, Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh. Speaking about her role, Shivangi told mid-day.com, "I'm playing a pari (fairy.) The show is about how a pari and rakshas (demon) unexpectedly fall in love with each other. It's a double role in a way because I play a fairy in heaven as well as on earth. It's an interesting character and I'm sure my audience will love it."

-with inputs by ANI

Watch the interview here

Also Read: Watch video! Shalin Bhanot: I don't know if I will ever do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'