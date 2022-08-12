Bhaiyyaji Balwan to launch on Hungama TV

The series will offer wholesome entertainment with relatable characters with a special focus on everyday stories

Bhaiyyaji Balwan

On 6th August 2021, Disney Kids Network announced the acquisition of a new home-grown animation show - Bhaiyyaji Balwan which was then set for a 2022 launch. The show was in production for one year and is now launching on Hungama Channel on 15th August 2022.

Conceptualized for the young viewers, the series will offer wholesome entertainment with relatable characters with a special focus on everyday stories.

Bhaiyyaji Balwan is a home grown production of Reliance Animation, a leading animation studio that has been delivering IP driven content across multiple Indian languages with the help of latest and licensed technology in animation and VFX.

Set against the backdrop of Gomtipur which is home to a charming young street smart city boy Bhaiyyaji, loved by the villagers for his shrewd simple problem-solving abilities. He rolls through the fun and frolic of the rural life but works towards the betterment of their village. This series bring in storytelling with loads of masti and a dash of action.

“We are very delighted to see our IP releasing on Hungama channel on the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day. We feel a sense of pride to bring a made in India show to life on Television. Bhaiyyaji Balwan is a unique narrative with a blend of creativity, experience & consistency. The focus area has been to integrate the cultural flavour into the art of story- telling. We hope to win the hearts of young audiences across the country with this loving character and stories filled with fun and masti. Its been a great experience working with Disney Kids team on this show and wish to see many more such shows coming up” said Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation.

