×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bharti Singh has a fan in Asha Bhosle

Bharti Singh has a fan in Asha Bhosle

Updated on: 19 November,2022 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show

Bharti Singh has a fan in Asha Bhosle

Official Instagram Account of Bharti Singh


Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show. Asha, who has sung a number of melodious tracks including 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' from the 1968 film 'Shikar', 'Dum Maro Dum' from the 1972 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' from 'Caravan' and more, appreciated Bharti for her comic acts and how she makes others laugh.


Also Read: Memories behind the movies

Asha said: "I am a big fan of yours, and trust me when I say this because I have never lied in my whole life. I have seen your work and your talent from the start, the way you have maintained and carried yourself throughout your journey is commendable. Whenever I have seen you on any show, I have always laughed at your jokes. You're a very nice person."



Also Read: Happy Birthday Badshah: These are the rappers top 5 hits that we are dancing to!

The 89-year-old singer is appearing on the show as a celebrity guest and the contestants performed her hit tracks. She shared a few memories from her life and career.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bharti singh asha bhosle tv show TV updates TV News Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK