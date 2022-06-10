I still think I will get a call from Lata di: Asha Bhosle

During an upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega', Asha Bhosle will be seen paying tribute to Lata, who passed away on February 6 following multiple organ failure

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. File pics

With the demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, a void has been created in her sister Asha Bhosle's life that cannot be filled.

Asha Bhosle shared a few loving memories of her beloved sister on the show.

