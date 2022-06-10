Breaking News
I still think I will get a call from Lata di: Asha Bhosle

Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

During an upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega', Asha Bhosle will be seen paying tribute to Lata, who passed away on February 6 following multiple organ failure

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. File pics


With the demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, a void has been created in her sister Asha Bhosle's life that cannot be filled.

During an upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega', Asha Bhosle will be seen paying tribute to Lata, who passed away on February 6 following multiple organ failure.




Asha Bhosle shared a few loving memories of her beloved sister on the show.


