As Karan Kundrra is all set to add spice to the ultimate recipe of "Dinner-tainment", the actor, in an exclusive chat with us at mid-day, opened up about how he feels on his return

In pic: Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has joined Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and fans are going crazy with his entry into the show. As Karan is all set to add spice to the ultimate recipe of "Dinner-tainment", the actor, in an exclusive chat with us at mid-day, opened up about how he feels on his return, the big surprise, and how it’s not a competition between him and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash when it comes to Laughter Chefs vs Celebrity Master Chefs.

Karan Kundrra on his return to Laughter Chefs

Karan Kundrra started the conversation by sharing how he doesn’t feel like he was away from the show for even a bit and said, “It doesn’t feel like I was away for a bit. The day we started, it was like muscle memory. It felt like I hadn’t gone anywhere. I even said this to Krushna Bhai, 'Aisa lag hi nahi raha hai ki 2-3 mahine ki break hui hai.'”

When asked about the outpour of love on his return to the show, Karan called it complete madness and said, “It’s like something has been activated, and suddenly there’s an outpour of love. It’s not just from my fans but also from the fans of the show. They are extremely happy, and now with my return, they’re saying, ‘Arjun ko bhi lao!’”

Karan Kundrra’s ultimate advice to Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani

Karan’s pairing with Arjun Bijlani in the first season of Laughter Chefs was most loved. When we asked Karan if he misses Arjun, the actor shared the advice he has given to his ex-co-star. Kundrra revealed, “I recently met Arjun during the Holi celebration at Ankita and Vicky’s party. I even met Nia there, and I told them both, 'Tum dono zyada natak mat karna, aur aa jana.' It’s not like there’s anything different with the new people—be it Elvish, Abhishek, or Chintu—because I’ve known them before. So, it didn’t feel like the dynamics were any different. It was just like an extension—it felt so seamless.”

The ultimate surprise

While revealing how it was an actual surprise and even Bharti Singh, who was supposed to announce his return, only got to know it the last minute, Karan said, “The Colors team took massive care while pulling off this surprise. The paparazzi were not allowed inside. I wasn’t given any vanity—I had to get ready at my house and wait in the car outside the set in Powai. Only after everyone had entered the set was I allowed to go in. Even my staff wasn’t allowed on set because if the other artists' staff had seen them, they would have figured out it was me.”

Laughter Chefs vs Celebrity Master Chefs

On a rather lighter note, in conclusion, when we asked Karan if it’s a battle at home because Tejasswi is currently in a rival show, Celebrity Master Chefs, he laughed and said, “I look at it in a different way. I have told her, ‘Tu Monday to Friday sambhal, main Saturday aur Sunday dekh leta hoon.’”