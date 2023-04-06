Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam to star in a Haryanvi music video

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam is currently shooting a Haryanvi song in Chandigarh. She will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi kudi. The entire music video will be shot in the different picturesque locations of Chandigarh in the upcoming days

Pic/ PR

Archana says, "I was constantly looking for good projects and getting an opportunity to work in a Haryanvi song its a great blessing for me. The production team handpicks the locations and Chandigarh has always made me feel welcomed."

Meanwhile, Archana recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. Towards the end of the show Archana received backlash from Shiv Thakare's after he was injured during a task.

Clarifying the matter, Archana said, "I thought I was on the wrong foot during the haldi (turmeric) task with Shiv. However, when I left the house I got to know that his injury wasn't my fault. It was just a task and there have been many more dangerous tasks in the past. Shiv did not ask for water when he should have, he kept the haldi in his eye because of which it turned red. I consulted doctors and practitioners of Ayurveda and they told me all about it. This incident could have easily been avoided if he had asked for water at the right time."

Sharing her views on the other housemates, Archana said, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is cute and a good friend. Soundarya Sharma too is lovely and a nice friend. These two have always been by my side. Sajidji is solely responsible for mandli group. He kept all the members of the group together like an elder does. Without him the mandli would fall apart. According to me he should get the credit of getting them this far and even the trophy."

Speaking about losing out on the trophy despite making it to the top 5 she said, "I have some regret but it's okay I reached so far in the game and received love from the audience, so it's fine."