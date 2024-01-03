Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family responds to Ayesha Khan's claims of aggression by the K-pop star in the Salman Khan-hosted show

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

K-pop star and wildcard entrant Aoora was recently accused of getting aggressive with Ayesha Khan during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Aoora's family reacted to the claims of aggression and clarified certain misconceptions

K-pop star Aoora's family responds tp Ayesha's claims

Bigg Boss 17: K-pop star and wildcard entrant Aoora was recently accused of getting aggressive with Ayesha Khan during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Aoora's family reacted to the claims of aggression and clarified certain misconceptions that have arisen since the clip went viral. In response to the recent incident, his family put their foot down and said, "Aoora has consistently demonstrated kindness and good behaviour during his tenure in the Bigg Boss house."


Aoora's family responds to Ayesha Khan's claims of aggression


They started by talking about Aoora's kind heart and positive traits. As per ET, the family said, "It is crucial to understand that these positive traits should not be misconstrued as weaknesses. As the current captain, Aoora has diligently fulfilled his duties and responsibilities, contributing to a harmonious environment within the house.”


They further clarified, saying, ”Recent allegations involving Ayesha seeking attention and a specific incident captured on camera require clarification. The video clip clearly showed that Ayesha and Abhishek were already defaming Aoora's image in a conversation just before the incident happened. Aoora entered the room and pulled through the sheet in frustration; he didn't even touch Ayesha. Despite other housemates telling her that it was not his intention, Ayesha continued to escalate the situation. In fact, he later spoke to Ayeesha, clarifying that he didn't intend any harm. He said that he didn’t understand and thought that she was saying bad words to him, so he got upset and pulled the blanket in frustration.”

“It's essential to recognise that being positive and exhibiting goodness in a competitive reality show like Bigg Boss is not only commendable but also a testament to Aoora's character. Unfortunately, some individuals, including K-pop haters, have been spreading baseless rumours to tarnish Aoora's reputation,” states the upset family.

Aoora's family made sure to appreciate the fans and urged everyone to stop spreading false rumours. "I don’t care what the reason is, but I’ve not come on the show to take these things from anyone. I’m very angry at Aoora. How can he do it, he hurt me physically.” 

About the incident

As per the viral clip, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar were seen discussing certain things about the house. Aoora was then seen approaching Ayesha and reacting 'aggressively'. After the incident took place, the housemates were in disbelief. They asked Aoora why he acted in that way, to which Aoora responded, "They were talking bad about me." Munawar, Ankita, Vicky, Mannara, and Arun clarified to him that Ayesha was supporting him and asking Abhishek to do his part in the house. Upon realising this, Aoora realised that it was his mistake and went on to apologise for his aggressive behaviour.

